William Wang Liqiang in an interview with Australian media. Photo: 60 Minutes Australia via YouTube
Beijing mouthpiece releases images in apparent attempt to undercut confessed Chinese spy and defector William Wang Liqiang
- Global Times publishes screenshots of a purported confession during a 2016 fraud trial
- Wang, who has defected to Australia and is seeking political asylum, has reportedly identified senior Chinese military intelligence officers in Hong Kong
Topic | Espionage
Self-confessed spy William Wang Liqiang. Photo: Handout
Self-proclaimed Chinese spy William Wang who defected to Australia is a fraud and wanted criminal, China says
- Wang Liqiang convicted of fraud in 2016 and is under investigation for another alleged crime, Shanghai police claim
- Wang claims to be Beijing-sponsored secret agent who undertook undercover espionage work in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia
