Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

William Wang Liqiang in an interview with Australian media. Photo: 60 Minutes Australia via YouTube
Diplomacy

Beijing mouthpiece releases images in apparent attempt to undercut confessed Chinese spy and defector William Wang Liqiang

  • Global Times publishes screenshots of a purported confession during a 2016 fraud trial
  • Wang, who has defected to Australia and is seeking political asylum, has reportedly identified senior Chinese military intelligence officers in Hong Kong
Topic |   Espionage
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 6:24am, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

William Wang Liqiang in an interview with Australian media. Photo: 60 Minutes Australia via YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
Self-confessed spy William Wang Liqiang. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Self-proclaimed Chinese spy William Wang who defected to Australia is a fraud and wanted criminal, China says

  • Wang Liqiang convicted of fraud in 2016 and is under investigation for another alleged crime, Shanghai police claim
  • Wang claims to be Beijing-sponsored secret agent who undertook undercover espionage work in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia
Topic |   Espionage
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 6:11pm, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Self-confessed spy William Wang Liqiang. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.