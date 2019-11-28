Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Florida on Tuesday night. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Diplomacy

Donald Trump signs Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law, brushing off China’s warnings

  • Trump signs legislation that could sanction the Hong Kong government for not upholding autonomy from mainland China
  • Beijing has blasted the act as ‘meddling’ and vowed ‘consequences’ if the US leader signed it
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 7:28am, 28 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Florida on Tuesday night. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Anti-government protesters gather in Hong Kong last month to urge US congressmen to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Felix Wong
Diplomacy

US’ Hong Kong democracy act slanders China to a level close to madness, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says

  • Legislation aimed at China has ‘seriously poisoned the atmosphere’ between the countries, he says
  • China also summons US’ top Hong Kong envoy to warn of unspecified countermeasures over the act, a day after calling in top US official in Beijing
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 9:56am, 22 Nov, 2019

Anti-government protesters gather in Hong Kong last month to urge US congressmen to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Felix Wong
