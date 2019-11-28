Two American acts aimed at Hong Kong were signed into law on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Beijing repeats threat of consequences after Donald Trump signs Hong Kong acts
- US president signs act allowing sanctions against Hong Kong government, and another stopping sale of tear gas and rubber bullets to the city
- Chinese foreign ministry complains of interference, while Hong Kong government says act will encourage protesters
