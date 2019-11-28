A team from the European External Action Service held talks with Hong Kong officials on Thursday. Photo: Getty
Hong Kong can rely on European Union’s support in ‘difficult times’
- Officials representing the EU on diplomatic and foreign affairs tell local politicians ‘Hong Kong can count on the EU’ hours after US president signs act allowing sanctions against city’s government
- Group discusses ‘various matters of mutual interest, including the latest developments’ during visit to city
Topic | China-EU relations
Two American acts aimed at Hong Kong were signed into law on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Just bluster? Beijing angered after Trump signs Hong Kong acts, but little sign of trade talks fallout
- China takes aim at US after president signs act allowing sanctions against Hong Kong government
- But Beijing still not in a rush to sign an agreement that would end their year-long trade war, analyst says
Topic | US-China relations
