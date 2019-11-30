Channels

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper reviews a Vietnamese honour guard on his recent visit to Asia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

US finding force is as vital as words in its territorial game with China

  • Pentagon rallies regional partners to coax China towards path of international rules, focusing on nations that resist Chinese intrusion
  • Beijing, too, has upped its activities as it tries to deter and expel an American military presence
Topic |   US-China relations
Richard Heydarian

Richard Heydarian  

Updated: 9:30am, 30 Nov, 2019

Henry Kissinger says he believes the US and China will eventually learn to live together. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Henry Kissinger warns of ‘catastrophic’ conflicts unless China and US settle their differences

  • ‘It will be worse than the world wars that ruined European civilisation,’ says former secretary of state and adviser to Richard Nixon
  • One side cannot dominate the other – and they have to get used to that, veteran diplomat says
Topic |   US-China relations
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 3:31pm, 15 Nov, 2019

