Donald Trump and Xi Jinping pictured on the US President’s visit to Beijing in November 2017. Photo: TNS
Official: ‘Millimetres’ separate US, China from phase one trade deal
- Senior White House official’s comments add to growing confidence two sides will reach a preliminary agreement after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend
- Donald Trump has been pushing Beijing to agree to buy substantial quantities of US agricultural products
Topic | POLITICO
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping pictured on the US President’s visit to Beijing in November 2017. Photo: TNS