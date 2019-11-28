Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping pictured on the US President’s visit to Beijing in November 2017. Photo: TNS
Diplomacy

Official: ‘Millimetres’ separate US, China from phase one trade deal

  • Senior White House official’s comments add to growing confidence two sides will reach a preliminary agreement after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend
  • Donald Trump has been pushing Beijing to agree to buy substantial quantities of US agricultural products
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 5:26pm, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping pictured on the US President’s visit to Beijing in November 2017. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.