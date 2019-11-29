Pope Francis said on Tuesday he loved China and would like to go to Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China open to closer relationship with Vatican, Beijing says after Pope Francis’ words of peace
- ‘We appreciate the goodwill and friendship expressed by the Pope,’ foreign ministry says
- ‘China is sincere and active in promoting Sino-Vatican relations [and] welcomes the development of relations
Topic | China-Vatican relations
Pope Francis sent goodwill messages to the leaders in Beijing, Hong Kong and Taipei. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis avoids offence in greetings to Hong Kong, Beijing and Taipei
- Diplomatic good wishes from above for Carrie Lam, Xi Jinping and Tsai Ing-wen as pontiff flies over on his way to Japan
- No mention of Hong Kong unrest or other contentious issues in papal telegrams
Topic | Hong Kong protests
