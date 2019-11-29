Channels

Pope Francis said on Tuesday he loved China and would like to go to Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China open to closer relationship with Vatican, Beijing says after Pope Francis’ words of peace

  • ‘We appreciate the goodwill and friendship expressed by the Pope,’ foreign ministry says
  • ‘China is sincere and active in promoting Sino-Vatican relations [and] welcomes the development of relations
Topic |   China-Vatican relations
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 7:30am, 29 Nov, 2019

Pope Francis sent goodwill messages to the leaders in Beijing, Hong Kong and Taipei. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Pope Francis avoids offence in greetings to Hong Kong, Beijing and Taipei

  • Diplomatic good wishes from above for Carrie Lam, Xi Jinping and Tsai Ing-wen as pontiff flies over on his way to Japan
  • No mention of Hong Kong unrest or other contentious issues in papal telegrams
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:22pm, 23 Nov, 2019

