In signing the bills, US President Donald Trump spoke of his respect for Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as the people in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Hands tied by Hong Kong democracy act, Donald Trump sends signal to Beijing on trade

  • US president suggests that implementation of new laws could be at his discretion – in return for trade deal, analyst says
  • China could put off interim agreement but it has ‘few cards to play other than protesting’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Shi Jiangtao  

Nectar Gan  

Updated: 11:30pm, 28 Nov, 2019

In signing the bills, US President Donald Trump spoke of his respect for Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as the people in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
A barge pushes a container ship to the dockyard in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. The US and China are in talks about a partial deal in their trade war. Photo: Associated Press
China Business

China and Hong Kong stocks decline after Trump signs Hong Kong bill supporting protesters

  • US President Donald Trump signs legislation requiring review of city’s special trading status
  • Alibaba jumps 5.6 per cent in third day of trading
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 6:11pm, 28 Nov, 2019

A barge pushes a container ship to the dockyard in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. The US and China are in talks about a partial deal in their trade war. Photo: Associated Press
