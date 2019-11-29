Pro-democracy supporters celebrate success in Hong Kong’s district council elections. Photo: AP
EU’s China chief urges Hong Kong and Beijing leaders to listen after ‘powerful signal’ of elections
- City and central governments should act on calls for inquiry into police conduct and for universal suffrage, Reinhard Butikofer says
- But it is an illusion to fly British or other flags and think those countries can ride to Hongkongers’ rescue, he cautions
Topic | European Union
Pro-democracy supporters celebrate success in Hong Kong’s district council elections. Photo: AP
A team from the European External Action Service held talks with Hong Kong officials on Thursday. Photo: Getty
Hong Kong can rely on European Union’s support in ‘difficult times’
- Officials representing the EU on diplomatic and foreign affairs tell local politicians ‘Hong Kong can count on the EU’ hours after US president signs act allowing sanctions against city’s government
- Group discusses ‘various matters of mutual interest, including the latest developments’ during visit to city
Topic | China-EU relations
A team from the European External Action Service held talks with Hong Kong officials on Thursday. Photo: Getty