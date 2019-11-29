Channels

Pro-democracy supporters celebrate success in Hong Kong’s district council elections. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

EU’s China chief urges Hong Kong and Beijing leaders to listen after ‘powerful signal’ of elections

  • City and central governments should act on calls for inquiry into police conduct and for universal suffrage, Reinhard Butikofer says
  • But it is an illusion to fly British or other flags and think those countries can ride to Hongkongers’ rescue, he cautions
Topic |   European Union
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 8:00pm, 29 Nov, 2019

A team from the European External Action Service held talks with Hong Kong officials on Thursday. Photo: Getty
Diplomacy

Hong Kong can rely on European Union’s support in ‘difficult times’

  • Officials representing the EU on diplomatic and foreign affairs tell local politicians ‘Hong Kong can count on the EU’ hours after US president signs act allowing sanctions against city’s government
  • Group discusses ‘various matters of mutual interest, including the latest developments’ during visit to city
Topic |   China-EU relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 12:29am, 29 Nov, 2019

A team from the European External Action Service held talks with Hong Kong officials on Thursday. Photo: Getty
