Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers are fighting an application to allow video broadcasting of her extradition battle in a Canadian court, saying it could draw the attention of US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou fear cameras in Canadian court would trigger threats from Donald Trump
- A consortium that includes the Post wants Meng’s extradition hearing to be broadcast, uniting her lawyers and those of Canada’s attorney general in opposition
- Meng’s lawyers have also detailed their claim that she should not be extradited to US, because her alleged actions fail test of ‘double criminality’ in Canada
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers are fighting an application to allow video broadcasting of her extradition battle in a Canadian court, saying it could draw the attention of US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou is currently fighting extradition to the US through the Canadian courts. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
China’s relationship with Canada remains deadlocked as fate of detainees continues to cast a long shadow
- New Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne insists that the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor is an ‘absolute priority’ for Ottawa
- However, Beijing shows no signs of changing its view that releasing Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is a precondition for better relations
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Meng Wanzhou is currently fighting extradition to the US through the Canadian courts. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP