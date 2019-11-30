Channels

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers are fighting an application to allow video broadcasting of her extradition battle in a Canadian court, saying it could draw the attention of US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou fear cameras in Canadian court would trigger threats from Donald Trump

  • A consortium that includes the Post wants Meng’s extradition hearing to be broadcast, uniting her lawyers and those of Canada’s attorney general in opposition
  • Meng’s lawyers have also detailed their claim that she should not be extradited to US, because her alleged actions fail test of ‘double criminality’ in Canada
Ian Young  

Updated: 3:34am, 30 Nov, 2019

Meng Wanzhou is currently fighting extradition to the US through the Canadian courts. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Diplomacy

China’s relationship with Canada remains deadlocked as fate of detainees continues to cast a long shadow

  • New Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne insists that the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor is an ‘absolute priority’ for Ottawa
  • However, Beijing shows no signs of changing its view that releasing Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is a precondition for better relations
Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 12:51am, 26 Nov, 2019

