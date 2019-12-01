Chinese President Xi Jinping chats to former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing last week. Photo: Xinhua
Do China’s cosy meetings with US statesman Henry Kissinger actually do any good?
- Former secretary of state always receives a warm welcome in Beijing, but can he help to bridge the widening gap in China-US ties?
- Analysts say the veteran is great at pointing out problems, but seldom offers any worthwhile solutions
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping chats to former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing last week. Photo: Xinhua
Henry Kissinger says he believes the US and China will eventually learn to live together. Photo: AFP
Henry Kissinger warns of ‘catastrophic’ conflicts unless China and US settle their differences
- ‘It will be worse than the world wars that ruined European civilisation,’ says former secretary of state and adviser to Richard Nixon
- One side cannot dominate the other – and they have to get used to that, veteran diplomat says
Topic | US-China relations
Henry Kissinger says he believes the US and China will eventually learn to live together. Photo: AFP