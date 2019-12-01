Channels

Former EU ambassador to China Dietmar Schweisgut says Europe needs to focus on creating a level playing field with the Asian giant. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Europe needs to adopt a harder line on relations with China, former envoy says

  • There is now an awareness that Europe ‘can no longer rely on vague promises of reform [from Beijing] but needs to develop its own instruments to level the playing field’, ex-EU ambassador to China Dietmar Schweisgut says
  • Issues like the role of China’s state-owned enterprises and subsidies ‘also need to be addressed’, he says
Topic |   European Union
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 3:30pm, 1 Dec, 2019

Surveillance cameras monitor school children in Akto county in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Germany steps up criticism over China’s Xinjiang policies with call for it to ‘meet its international human rights obligations’

  • German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issues warning in wake of publication of documents that ‘highlight workings of mass detention camps’
  • UN experts have said at least a million Uygurs and others have been held in Xinjiang internment camps, but China says they are ‘vocational training camps’
Topic |   Xinjiang
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 6:19am, 27 Nov, 2019

