Former EU ambassador to China Dietmar Schweisgut says Europe needs to focus on creating a level playing field with the Asian giant. Photo: Simon Song
Europe needs to adopt a harder line on relations with China, former envoy says
- There is now an awareness that Europe ‘can no longer rely on vague promises of reform [from Beijing] but needs to develop its own instruments to level the playing field’, ex-EU ambassador to China Dietmar Schweisgut says
- Issues like the role of China’s state-owned enterprises and subsidies ‘also need to be addressed’, he says
Surveillance cameras monitor school children in Akto county in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Germany steps up criticism over China’s Xinjiang policies with call for it to ‘meet its international human rights obligations’
- German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issues warning in wake of publication of documents that ‘highlight workings of mass detention camps’
- UN experts have said at least a million Uygurs and others have been held in Xinjiang internment camps, but China says they are ‘vocational training camps’
