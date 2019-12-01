Sales of certain American hi-tech goods to Hong Kong are set to come under closer scrutiny. Photo: AFP
US hi-tech goods shipped through Hong Kong to face closer scrutiny under new democracy legislation
- City will be subject to tighter customs controls on ‘dual-use’ products that have both military and commercial applications
- Washington is becoming increasingly concerned at China’s use of American technology, analysts say
Topic | Hong Kong protests
US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Florida on Tuesday night. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Donald Trump signs Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law, brushing off China’s warnings
- Trump signs legislation that could sanction Hong Kong government for not maintaining its autonomy from mainland China under ‘one country, two systems’ framework
- Beijing has blasted the act as ‘meddling’ and vowed ‘consequences’ if the US leader signed it
Topic | US-China relations
