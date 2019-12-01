Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sales of certain American hi-tech goods to Hong Kong are set to come under closer scrutiny. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US hi-tech goods shipped through Hong Kong to face closer scrutiny under new democracy legislation

  • City will be subject to tighter customs controls on ‘dual-use’ products that have both military and commercial applications
  • Washington is becoming increasingly concerned at China’s use of American technology, analysts say
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 9:02pm, 1 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sales of certain American hi-tech goods to Hong Kong are set to come under closer scrutiny. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Florida on Tuesday night. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
Diplomacy

Donald Trump signs Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law, brushing off China’s warnings

  • Trump signs legislation that could sanction Hong Kong government for not maintaining its autonomy from mainland China under ‘one country, two systems’ framework
  • Beijing has blasted the act as ‘meddling’ and vowed ‘consequences’ if the US leader signed it
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 11:13pm, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Florida on Tuesday night. Photo: ZUMA Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.