Gotabhaya Rajapaksa was elected Sri Lankan president in November. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa plays downs links with China on trip to India

  • Ties between Colombo and Beijing are ‘purely commercial’, new leader says
  • If other nations don’t invest in island nation, Beijing will take its Belt and Road Initiative ‘all over’, he says
Topic |   China-Sri Lanka relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 8:00pm, 1 Dec, 2019

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing earlier this year. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

The China question in Sri Lanka’s presidential election

  • One of the front runners in Saturday’s poll could steer Colombo closer to Beijing but the focus should be on the longer term, observers say
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:51pm, 16 Nov, 2019

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing earlier this year. Photo: Kyodo
