UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is under fire for blocking a plan to give full citizenship to holders of British National (Overseas) passport holders. Photo: Fung Chang
Hongkongers make BN(O) passports an election issue for foreign secretary Dominic Raab
- A report that Raab has blocked plans to grant full citizenship to holders of British National (Overseas) passports has galvanised Hong Kong activists in the UK
- Group is urging voters in Raab’s constituency to support his Liberal Democrat rival
Topic | Hong Kong protests
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is under fire for blocking a plan to give full citizenship to holders of British National (Overseas) passport holders. Photo: Fung Chang
Protesters gather in front of the British Consulate in Admiralty at around 7.30pm waving British flags and wearing masks that depict the face of Simon Cheng. Photo: Jonathan Wong
More than 200 protesters rally outside British Consulate in Hong Kong calling on London to protect former employee who claimed torture in China
- Protesters gather in Admiralty at around 7.30pm, some waving British flags and others wearing paper masks that depict the face of Simon Cheng
- Organiser Britons in Hong Kong urges the British government to investigate his arrest and provide BN(O) passport holders the right to abode in Britain
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters gather in front of the British Consulate in Admiralty at around 7.30pm waving British flags and wearing masks that depict the face of Simon Cheng. Photo: Jonathan Wong