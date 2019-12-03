Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping could soon be shaking hands on a free-trade deal. Photo: Kyodo
How the West could drive Cambodia further into China’s clutches
- Hun Sen’s regime to discuss free-trade deal with China amid EU and US threats to end trade privileges over Cambodia’s human rights record
- But there has been growing resentment in Cambodia over Chinese investment
Topic | Asean
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping could soon be shaking hands on a free-trade deal. Photo: Kyodo
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, seen at celebrations marking the 66th anniversary of the country's independence from France, has responded to a letter from US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Is Cambodian PM Hun Sen the latest authoritarian leader to be courted by Donald Trump?
- In a letter, the US president assured Cambodia it does not seek regime change but wants to promote democracy
- In recent years, Cambodia has leaned toward China, which has become its major political and economic backer
Topic | Cambodia
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, seen at celebrations marking the 66th anniversary of the country's independence from France, has responded to a letter from US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters