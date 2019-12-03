Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping could soon be shaking hands on a free-trade deal. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

How the West could drive Cambodia further into China’s clutches

  • Hun Sen’s regime to discuss free-trade deal with China amid EU and US threats to end trade privileges over Cambodia’s human rights record
  • But there has been growing resentment in Cambodia over Chinese investment
Topic |   Asean
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 8:30am, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping could soon be shaking hands on a free-trade deal. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, seen at celebrations marking the 66th anniversary of the country's independence from France, has responded to a letter from US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Is Cambodian PM Hun Sen the latest authoritarian leader to be courted by Donald Trump?

  • In a letter, the US president assured Cambodia it does not seek regime change but wants to promote democracy
  • In recent years, Cambodia has leaned toward China, which has become its major political and economic backer
Topic |   Cambodia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:59pm, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, seen at celebrations marking the 66th anniversary of the country's independence from France, has responded to a letter from US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.