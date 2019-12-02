Channels

The landmark pipeline will transport natural gas from Siberia to northeast China. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Russia turns on taps on gas pipeline to China as Moscow looks east for new markets

  • The Power of Siberia will transport the fuel into Heilongjiang and beyond, easing Russian reliance on European buyers
  • Supplies could make China Russia’s second-biggest gas customer after Germany
Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:42pm, 2 Dec, 2019

The landmark pipeline will transport natural gas from Siberia to northeast China. Photo: Reuters
The additional flows of natural gas from Russia will be an important source of energy for China. Photo: Gazprom
Diplomacy

China and Russia to turn on gas pipeline tap as neighbours forge stronger energy ties

  • Supply diversifies China’s sources of energy as it switches to cleaner fuels, analyst says
Topic |   Russia
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 1:32am, 27 Nov, 2019

The additional flows of natural gas from Russia will be an important source of energy for China. Photo: Gazprom
