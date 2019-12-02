The landmark pipeline will transport natural gas from Siberia to northeast China. Photo: Reuters
Russia turns on taps on gas pipeline to China as Moscow looks east for new markets
- The Power of Siberia will transport the fuel into Heilongjiang and beyond, easing Russian reliance on European buyers
- Supplies could make China Russia’s second-biggest gas customer after Germany
The additional flows of natural gas from Russia will be an important source of energy for China. Photo: Gazprom
China and Russia to turn on gas pipeline tap as neighbours forge stronger energy ties
- Supply diversifies China’s sources of energy as it switches to cleaner fuels, analyst says
