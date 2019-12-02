Ursula von der Leyen took charge of the EU Commission on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
New EU chief Ursula von der Leyen takes helm amid growing European suspicion of China
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told Commission President Beijing hoped to remain a key partner for bloc despite being labelled ‘strategic rival’ earlier this year
- Growing concern about allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang casts a shadow over relations between Beijing and Brussels
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Beijing earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
China ready to turn its attention to Europe in 2020, as US trade deal gets closer
- After a year of intense focus on its relations with Washington, Beijing is preparing for a renewal of its ties with the EU
- A series of engagements are planned with Brussels next year, starting with a bilateral summit in April
