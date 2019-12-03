US President Donald Trump leaving the White House on Monday, en route to a Nato meeting in London. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
Donald Trump says Hong Kong law he just signed could complicate any trade deal with China
- ‘It doesn’t make it better,’ he acknowledges when asked if the Hong Kong democracy law would make a prospective agreement with Beijing harder
- President avoids saying whether a phase-one deal would happen before year’s end, while new round of tariffs on December 15 loom
Topic | Donald Trump
Kwai Chung cargo terminal. Hong Kong’s shipping and logistics sector is a major employer and contributor to the city’s economy. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act likely to have little impact on shipping sector
- The US government has rushed this act to put pressure on China, says Chris Chan, head of shipping at law firm Holman Fenwick Willan
- Tariffs are still applicable on Chinese products transshipped through Hong Kong
Topic | Transport and logistics
