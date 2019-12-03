Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump leaving the White House on Monday, en route to a Nato meeting in London. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
Diplomacy

Donald Trump says Hong Kong law he just signed could complicate any trade deal with China

  • ‘It doesn’t make it better,’ he acknowledges when asked if the Hong Kong democracy law would make a prospective agreement with Beijing harder
  • President avoids saying whether a phase-one deal would happen before year’s end, while new round of tariffs on December 15 loom
Topic |   Donald Trump
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 5:37am, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump leaving the White House on Monday, en route to a Nato meeting in London. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kwai Chung cargo terminal. Hong Kong’s shipping and logistics sector is a major employer and contributor to the city’s economy. Photo: Martin Chan
Companies

Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act likely to have little impact on shipping sector

  • The US government has rushed this act to put pressure on China, says Chris Chan, head of shipping at law firm Holman Fenwick Willan
  • Tariffs are still applicable on Chinese products transshipped through Hong Kong
Topic |   Transport and logistics
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 6:45am, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kwai Chung cargo terminal. Hong Kong’s shipping and logistics sector is a major employer and contributor to the city’s economy. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.