A US flag carried by a protester in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
China threatens visa curbs on US officials over Hong Kong and Xinjiang
- Beijing considers further retaliation against Washington’s ‘interference’ in its internal affairs
- Staff of sanctioned US NGOs in Hong Kong could be barred from the city
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Beijing is suspending its review process for requests by US Navy vessels to visit Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
China hits back at democracy act by suspending US military port calls in Hong Kong
- Beijing says it is also sanctioning US-based NGOs for supporting violence in the special administrative region
- But moves are not likely to have a big impact on trade talks or military relations with the United States
