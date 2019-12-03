Channels

A US flag carried by a protester in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China threatens visa curbs on US officials over Hong Kong and Xinjiang

  • Beijing considers further retaliation against Washington’s ‘interference’ in its internal affairs
  • Staff of sanctioned US NGOs in Hong Kong could be barred from the city
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 12:42pm, 3 Dec, 2019

Beijing is suspending its review process for requests by US Navy vessels to visit Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China hits back at democracy act by suspending US military port calls in Hong Kong

  • Beijing says it is also sanctioning US-based NGOs for supporting violence in the special administrative region
  • But moves are not likely to have a big impact on trade talks or military relations with the United States
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 11:53pm, 2 Dec, 2019

