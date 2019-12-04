Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit comes amid increasing strategic rivalry between Beijing and Washington. Photo: AFP
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi to visit South Korea as Beijing seeks to repair ties
- Foreign minister will spend two days in Seoul and is expected to meet President Moon Jae-in
- It’s his first visit since relations soured over anti-missile system in 2017
South Korea
US Army general Vincent Brooks (left), at the time commander of United States Forces Korea, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, last year. Photo: AFP
South Korea’s decision to stay in intelligence pact with Japan helps US contain China, analysts say
- Pact’s end would have aided Beijing by weakening Seoul-Tokyo cooperation and US-led alliance with South Korea and Japan, says former US Forces Korea commander
- Seoul reversed decision to exit General Security of Military Information Agreement just six hours before it would have expired
