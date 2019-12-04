Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele (left) and Chinese leader Xi Jinping stand for their national anthems during a ceremony in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China makes ‘gigantic’ investment in El Salvador projects
- Deal includes helping to build large sports stadium, multi-storey library and water treatment plant
- It’s the strongest signal yet of the Central American country’s embrace of close relations with Beijing after it cut diplomatic ties with Taipei
