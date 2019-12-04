Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s foreign ministry says Beijing will respond if the US imposes fresh duties on its goods on December 15. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China won’t set a time limit for reaching a trade deal with US, foreign ministry says

  • Beijing will meet ‘unilateralism, protectionism and trade bullying’ with ‘resolute and decisive measures to protect [its] interests’, spokeswoman says
  • ‘Trade negotiations should be conducted in an equal and mutually respectful way,’ she says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 7:02pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s foreign ministry says Beijing will respond if the US imposes fresh duties on its goods on December 15. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross speaks during an interview in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China

US-China trade deal might wait until after 2020 election, says US commerce chief Wilbur Ross

  • Commerce secretary confirms comments Donald Trump made in London about possible extended timeline for trade talks
  • ‘No big meetings scheduled right now’ and no signing date
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 7:39am, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross speaks during an interview in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.