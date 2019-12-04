China’s foreign ministry says Beijing will respond if the US imposes fresh duties on its goods on December 15. Photo: AP
China won’t set a time limit for reaching a trade deal with US, foreign ministry says
- Beijing will meet ‘unilateralism, protectionism and trade bullying’ with ‘resolute and decisive measures to protect [its] interests’, spokeswoman says
- ‘Trade negotiations should be conducted in an equal and mutually respectful way,’ she says

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross speaks during an interview in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
