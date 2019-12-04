Channels

Beijing says the detention facilities in Xinjiang are training and deradicalisation centres. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China ‘could target trade talks and US companies’ over Xinjiang human rights bill

  • Beijing has a range of strong options to retaliate against possible American sanctions on Chinese officials in far western region, advisers say
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Shi Jiangtao  

Jun Mai  

Updated: 8:02pm, 4 Dec, 2019

The US Capitol building, where the UIGHUR Act came before the House of Representatives for a vote on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

China protests as US House passes Uygur bill demanding sanctions over human rights abuses in Xinjiang camps

  • Legislation urges US government to act to counter China’s crackdown on Muslims and other minority groups
  • It would prohibit the export of certain US technologies that could be used in state-sponsored suppression
Topic |   Xinjiang
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 4:26pm, 4 Dec, 2019

The US Capitol building, where the UIGHUR Act came before the House of Representatives for a vote on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
