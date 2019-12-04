Channels

The Shiyan-1 was spotted carrying out research near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Chinese research vessel expelled by Indian warship for operating near Andaman and Nicobar Islands

  • Shiyan-1 caught working without permission off coast of Port Blair inside island group’s exclusive economic zone
  • Indian naval chief says seven or eight Chinese vessels can be found in region at any time
Topic |   India
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 8:33pm, 4 Dec, 2019

China will end up with four carriers under the current plans. Photo:ifeng
Military

Chinese navy set to build fourth aircraft carrier, but plans for a more advanced ship are put on hold

  • Military sources say that work on a second Type 002 ship - the most advanced homegrown vessel – could start within two years
  • Plans to develop more modern nuclear-powered vessel appear to have been put on ice due to financial and technical constraints
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 3:21am, 28 Nov, 2019

China will end up with four carriers under the current plans. Photo:ifeng
