From left, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Nato summit in Britain on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nato allies single out China and its policies as a strategic ‘challenge’
- The transatlantic military alliance considers a build-up in China’s military capabilities and its cybersecurity threats to be looming problems
- ‘The US and smaller European nations having been working together to bring up the topic of China in the Nato summit,’ a diplomatic source says
Nato heads of government pose for a family photo at the summit venue in Watford, outside London. Photo: AFP
Nato leaders seek show of unity as alliance meets amid bitter disputes and division
- Nato has kicked off a tense summit, with its 70th anniversary overshadowed by rows over funding and future strategy
- US President Donald Trump called Canadian leader Justin Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after a microphone gaffe
