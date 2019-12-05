Channels

From left, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Nato summit in Britain on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Nato allies single out China and its policies as a strategic ‘challenge’

  • The transatlantic military alliance considers a build-up in China’s military capabilities and its cybersecurity threats to be looming problems
  • ‘The US and smaller European nations having been working together to bring up the topic of China in the Nato summit,’ a diplomatic source says
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 2:23am, 5 Dec, 2019

Nato heads of government pose for a family photo at the summit venue in Watford, outside London. Photo: AFP
Europe

Nato leaders seek show of unity as alliance meets amid bitter disputes and division

  • Nato has kicked off a tense summit, with its 70th anniversary overshadowed by rows over funding and future strategy
  • US President Donald Trump called Canadian leader Justin Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after a microphone gaffe
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:07pm, 4 Dec, 2019

Nato heads of government pose for a family photo at the summit venue in Watford, outside London. Photo: AFP
