Susan Thornton, shown in March 2017 when she was acting US Assistant Secretary of State, said Tuesday that recent talks with Chinese leaders suggested they were pessimistic about resolving issues with the US any time soon. Photo: Xinhua
Former US envoy says Chinese officials anticipate ‘partial decoupling’ of the nations’ economies
- Susan Thornton, former Trump administration expert on Asia, discusses her recent conversations with Chinese
- ‘It seemed very much that the trade-negotiation moment may have passed,’ she says
Topic | US-China relations
In signing the bills, US President Donald Trump spoke of his respect for Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as the people in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hands tied by Hong Kong democracy act, Donald Trump sends signal to Beijing on trade
- US president suggests that implementation of new laws could be at his discretion – in return for trade deal, analyst says
- China could put off interim agreement but it has ‘few cards to play other than protesting’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
