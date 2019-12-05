China’s ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai accused Washington officials of trying to build a “Berlin Wall” between Washington and Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s man in Washington says US building ‘Berlin Wall’ against Beijing
- Barriers to China in economic, technological and ideological fields likened to cold war symbol
- Ambassador Cui Tiankai blames ‘obstinate prejudice’ for criticism of Chinese policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang
Illustration: Brian Wang
Wanted: Chinese cadres to hold Beijing’s line in Xinjiang as Han Chinese head for the exits amid international furore over Uygur internment camps
- Beijing’s officials are leaving the troubled region where – by some estimates – up to a million Uygurs have been held in detention centres
- While Muslim communities are in lockdown, people of Han Chinese ethnicity are voting with their feet and leaving the region, sources say
