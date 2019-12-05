Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai accused Washington officials of trying to build a “Berlin Wall” between Washington and Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China’s man in Washington says US building ‘Berlin Wall’ against Beijing

  • Barriers to China in economic, technological and ideological fields likened to cold war symbol
  • Ambassador Cui Tiankai blames ‘obstinate prejudice’ for criticism of Chinese policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang
Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 12:14pm, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai accused Washington officials of trying to build a “Berlin Wall” between Washington and Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Brian Wang
Politics

Wanted: Chinese cadres to hold Beijing’s line in Xinjiang as Han Chinese head for the exits amid international furore over Uygur internment camps

  • Beijing’s officials are leaving the troubled region where – by some estimates – up to a million Uygurs have been held in detention centres
  • While Muslim communities are in lockdown, people of Han Chinese ethnicity are voting with their feet and leaving the region, sources say
Topic |   Xinjiang
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau  

Updated: 11:16am, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Brian Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.