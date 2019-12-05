People hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during an extradition hearing for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
China urged to free Canadian Michael Kovrig after year of detention
- International Crisis Group leaders write plea for Kovrig’s release in Washington Post commentary
- His detention has a ‘chilling effect’ on all those who would like to engage Beijing, they write
Meng Wanzhou is currently fighting extradition to the US through the Canadian courts. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
China’s relationship with Canada remains deadlocked as fate of detainees continues to cast a long shadow
- New Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne insists that the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor is an ‘absolute priority’ for Ottawa
- However, Beijing shows no signs of changing its view that releasing Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is a precondition for better relations
