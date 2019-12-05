Channels

The raising of procedural requirements for diplomats has become the latest focus of US-China tensions. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China tightens diplomatic protocol in latest tit-for-tat since passage of US acts

  • US diplomats already needed permission to meet local Chinese officials, but those in six cities must now notify the foreign ministry five days earlier
  • It follows numerous threats by Beijing to retaliate against passage of US legislation concerning human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 9:52pm, 5 Dec, 2019

The raising of procedural requirements for diplomats has become the latest focus of US-China tensions. Photo: AP
Susan Thornton, shown in March 2017 when she was acting US assistant secretary of state, says that recent talks with Chinese leaders suggest they are pessimistic about resolving issues with the US any time soon. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Former US envoy says Chinese officials anticipate ‘partial decoupling’ of the nations’ economies

  • Susan Thornton, former Trump administration expert on Asia, discusses her recent conversations with Chinese
  • ‘It seemed very much that the trade-negotiation moment may have passed,’ she says
Topic |   US-China relations
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 4:30pm, 5 Dec, 2019

Susan Thornton, shown in March 2017 when she was acting US assistant secretary of state, says that recent talks with Chinese leaders suggest they are pessimistic about resolving issues with the US any time soon. Photo: Xinhua
