After Nato defined China as a strategic challenge, Beijing said not all of its members wanted to label the country as an adversary. Photo: Xinhua
China hits out at ‘unilateralism and bullying’ after Nato calls it a strategic challenge
- Beijing says despite US efforts, some of the military alliance’s 29 members were against labelling the country as an adversary
- China is an ‘easy target’ as Washington and Europe are divided over the organisation’s future, according to observers
Topic | Nato
After Nato defined China as a strategic challenge, Beijing said not all of its members wanted to label the country as an adversary. Photo: Xinhua
US President Donald Trump attends the plenary session of the Nato summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London. Photo: AFP
The Trump reality show: Nato edition
- Hot mics! World leaders caught on tape! A secret meeting! Impeachment!
Topic | Nato
US President Donald Trump attends the plenary session of the Nato summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London. Photo: AFP