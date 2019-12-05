Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

After Nato defined China as a strategic challenge, Beijing said not all of its members wanted to label the country as an adversary. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China hits out at ‘unilateralism and bullying’ after Nato calls it a strategic challenge

  • Beijing says despite US efforts, some of the military alliance’s 29 members were against labelling the country as an adversary
  • China is an ‘easy target’ as Washington and Europe are divided over the organisation’s future, according to observers
Topic |   Nato
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:38pm, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

After Nato defined China as a strategic challenge, Beijing said not all of its members wanted to label the country as an adversary. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump attends the plenary session of the Nato summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

The Trump reality show: Nato edition

  • Hot mics! World leaders caught on tape! A secret meeting! Impeachment!
Topic |   Nato
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 9:39am, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump attends the plenary session of the Nato summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.