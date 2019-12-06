Channels

Two German politicians visiting Beijing have been told an independent inquiry into alleged violence by Hong Kong police would not be possible. Photo: Edmond So
Diplomacy

China tells Germany to butt out: No inquiry into Hong Kong police protest tactics

  • Visiting Greens parliamentarians in disagreement with Chinese foreign ministry over next steps to address city in crisis
  • Conversation includes long but undisclosed explanation of why independent investigation not possible
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 11:45am, 6 Dec, 2019

German firms have not lost confidence in Hong Kong despite its recent troubles. Photo: Nora Tam
China

German firms committed to Hong Kong but doubt political unrest will end soon

  • Companies regard city as their base and ‘don’t consider leaving’, director of German Chamber of Commerce in China says
  • Despite impact on retail and hospitality sectors, ‘as a financial and logistics hub [the city] has not been severely affected’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 11:29pm, 5 Dec, 2019

