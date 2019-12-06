Two German politicians visiting Beijing have been told an independent inquiry into alleged violence by Hong Kong police would not be possible. Photo: Edmond So
China tells Germany to butt out: No inquiry into Hong Kong police protest tactics
- Visiting Greens parliamentarians in disagreement with Chinese foreign ministry over next steps to address city in crisis
- Conversation includes long but undisclosed explanation of why independent investigation not possible
German firms have not lost confidence in Hong Kong despite its recent troubles. Photo: Nora Tam
German firms committed to Hong Kong but doubt political unrest will end soon
- Companies regard city as their base and ‘don’t consider leaving’, director of German Chamber of Commerce in China says
- Despite impact on retail and hospitality sectors, ‘as a financial and logistics hub [the city] has not been severely affected’
