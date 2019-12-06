Channels

Foxconn founder Terry Gou at a news conference in Taipei ahead of his latest visit to the United States. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Taiwanese billionaire Terry Gou talks Foxconn investment during US visit

  • Tycoon vague on whether hi-tech giant’s Wisconsin factory included in discussions with Washington officials
  • Also attends White House Christmas party during 10-day trip
Topic |   Foxconn
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 12:53pm, 6 Dec, 2019

Taiwan’s government is pinning the island’s economic future on developing industries such as advanced manufacturing, clean energy and defence, while encouraging more local companies with facilities in mainland China to invest in their home market. Photo: EPA-EFE
Big Tech

Taiwan bid to lure firms from mainland China paying off as trade tensions with US persist

  • Taiwanese companies have pledged to invest almost US$39 billion in the island since the start of this year
Topic |   Taiwan
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:41pm, 19 Nov, 2019

