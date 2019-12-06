Foxconn founder Terry Gou at a news conference in Taipei ahead of his latest visit to the United States. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese billionaire Terry Gou talks Foxconn investment during US visit
- Tycoon vague on whether hi-tech giant’s Wisconsin factory included in discussions with Washington officials
- Also attends White House Christmas party during 10-day trip
Topic | Foxconn
Foxconn founder Terry Gou at a news conference in Taipei ahead of his latest visit to the United States. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s government is pinning the island’s economic future on developing industries such as advanced manufacturing, clean energy and defence, while encouraging more local companies with facilities in mainland China to invest in their home market. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan bid to lure firms from mainland China paying off as trade tensions with US persist
- Taiwanese companies have pledged to invest almost US$39 billion in the island since the start of this year
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan’s government is pinning the island’s economic future on developing industries such as advanced manufacturing, clean energy and defence, while encouraging more local companies with facilities in mainland China to invest in their home market. Photo: EPA-EFE