China to exempt US soybeans and pork from tariffs
- Announcement comes just over a week before Washington is due to impose 15pc tariffs on US$160 billion of Chinese goods
- Two sides are still trying to agree an interim trade deal
Some soybean imports from the US will be exempt from the levies. Photo: Reuters
‘Trade war fatigue’ weighing on US-China business ties, but few expect December tariff hike to take place
- Businesses dependent on US-China trade have become fed up with the constant flow of mixed messages coming from the White House and its advisers
- China watchers suggest that little has changed despite steady stream of commentary, with December 15 tariffs not expected to be enforced
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer talks to China's Vice Premier Liu He during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Photo: Reuters