Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid says China was a generous donor, but the previous Maldivian government borrowed heavily without adequate provisioning for repayments. Photo: AFP
Maldives looks for new deal on China debt
- New administration aims for a diplomatic resolution to heavy borrowing under previous president
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid says China was a generous donor, but the previous Maldivian government borrowed heavily without adequate provisioning for repayments. Photo: AFP