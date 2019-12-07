Hambantota was handed over to a Chinese firm two years ago. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka wants its ‘debt trap’ Hambantota port back. But will China listen?
- Critics view the deal as a symbol of the problems associated with Chinese lending and the Belt and Road Initiative, but Beijing so far shows little sign of changing its mind
- Newly elected President Gotabya Rajapaksa promised on the campaign trail to revisit the agreement, but observers say he will need to offer China something else in return
Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (right) and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa. File photo: AP
Sri Lanka’s new president Gotabaya Rajapaksa names China-friendly brother as prime minister
- The Rajapaksa brothers are credited with brutally destroying the Tamil Tigers to end Sri Lanka’s decades-long civil war
- Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday said he would step down, paving the way for the Rajapaksas to form a minority government ahead of possible snap elections next year
