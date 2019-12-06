Channels

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China hopes to profit as US relationship with Japan and South Korea frays

  • Beijing is trying to improve ties with its neighbours at a time when the Trump administration has complained about the costs of its alliances with Tokyo and Seoul
  • Observers warn there may be limits as to how effective this approach will prove in the long term given their own concerns about China and reliance on Washington
Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 11:38pm, 6 Dec, 2019

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit comes amid increasing strategic rivalry between Beijing and Washington. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi to visit South Korea as Beijing seeks to repair ties

  • Foreign minister will spend two days in Seoul and is expected to meet President Moon Jae-in
  • It’s his first visit since relations soured over anti-missile system in 2017
Topic |   South Korea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 8:00am, 4 Dec, 2019

