Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: AP
China hopes to profit as US relationship with Japan and South Korea frays
- Beijing is trying to improve ties with its neighbours at a time when the Trump administration has complained about the costs of its alliances with Tokyo and Seoul
- Observers warn there may be limits as to how effective this approach will prove in the long term given their own concerns about China and reliance on Washington
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit comes amid increasing strategic rivalry between Beijing and Washington. Photo: AFP
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi to visit South Korea as Beijing seeks to repair ties
- Foreign minister will spend two days in Seoul and is expected to meet President Moon Jae-in
- It’s his first visit since relations soured over anti-missile system in 2017
Topic | South Korea
