Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Port calls to Hong Kong by US Navy warships such as the USS Ronald Reagan have been suspended by China in response to US lawmakers’ actions. Photo: AFP
Ankit Panda
Opinion

Opinion

Ankit Panda

China prisoner of its own propaganda in response to the US’ Hong Kong democracy act

  • Welcome no more, US warships’ enforced absence denies China a barometer of its rival’s mood – all because of an insecurity seemingly gripping Beijing
  • Chipping away at Hong Kong’s status in retaliation will only vindicate the US act
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Updated: 11:48am, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Port calls to Hong Kong by US Navy warships such as the USS Ronald Reagan have been suspended by China in response to US lawmakers’ actions. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says it is regrettable that a foreign legislature and government have used their legislation to meddle in Hong Kong affairs. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

US law on Hong Kong ‘completely unnecessary’ and will risk backfiring on more than 1,300 American firms in city, Carrie Lam says

  • Lam says Hong Kong is highly free in many aspects, including freedom for media to report news, and for people to take part in assemblies and practise religion
  • Long-term impact of the law will depend on US’ assessment of the city’s situation, but business confidence will be dampened in the short run, she says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 10:55pm, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says it is regrettable that a foreign legislature and government have used their legislation to meddle in Hong Kong affairs. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.