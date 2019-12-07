Port calls to Hong Kong by US Navy warships such as the USS Ronald Reagan have been suspended by China in response to US lawmakers’ actions. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says it is regrettable that a foreign legislature and government have used their legislation to meddle in Hong Kong affairs. Photo: Dickson Lee
US law on Hong Kong ‘completely unnecessary’ and will risk backfiring on more than 1,300 American firms in city, Carrie Lam says
- Lam says Hong Kong is highly free in many aspects, including freedom for media to report news, and for people to take part in assemblies and practise religion
- Long-term impact of the law will depend on US’ assessment of the city’s situation, but business confidence will be dampened in the short run, she says
