The growing use of mobile phones in Africa is presenting opportunities for fintech, insiders say. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Why Chinese capital is venturing into Africa’s fintech future

  • Deterred from the United States, China-based VC funds are tapping into the ‘spontaneous development’ breaking out from Nigeria to South Africa
  • The continent needs banking services and some first-movers are aiming to make the most of the growing uptake of mobile phones to plug into the potential
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 9:06am, 8 Dec, 2019

From left, former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Alibaba founder Jack Ma at the first Africa Netpreneur Prize awards. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

African start-ups get US$1 million boost from Jack Ma’s Netpreneur Prize

  • First grants awarded from Alibaba founder’s US$10 million decade-long fund to identify Africa’s most promising young entrepreneurs
  • ‘Africa today is like China 20 years ago. Because we had nothing. That is the opportunity’
Topic |   Jack Ma
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 4:46am, 18 Nov, 2019

