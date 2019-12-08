The growing use of mobile phones in Africa is presenting opportunities for fintech, insiders say. Photo: AFP
Why Chinese capital is venturing into Africa’s fintech future
- Deterred from the United States, China-based VC funds are tapping into the ‘spontaneous development’ breaking out from Nigeria to South Africa
- The continent needs banking services and some first-movers are aiming to make the most of the growing uptake of mobile phones to plug into the potential
From left, former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Alibaba founder Jack Ma at the first Africa Netpreneur Prize awards. Photo: Handout
African start-ups get US$1 million boost from Jack Ma’s Netpreneur Prize
- First grants awarded from Alibaba founder’s US$10 million decade-long fund to identify Africa’s most promising young entrepreneurs
- ‘Africa today is like China 20 years ago. Because we had nothing. That is the opportunity’
