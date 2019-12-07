Channels

US President Donald Trump has questioned why the World Bank is lending money to China. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump urges World Bank to stop lending money to China

  • Beijing ‘has plenty of money, and if they don’t, they create it’, he says
  • Tweet comes after bank agrees five-year low-interest loan programme worth US$1 billion to US$1.5 billion annually
Updated: 2:10pm, 7 Dec, 2019  

Updated: 2:10pm, 7 Dec, 2019

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow says the US and China are “close” to a trade agreement. Photo: EPA-EFE
No ‘arbitrary deadline’ in US-China trade talks as new tariffs loom, says White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow

  • Trump’s adviser confirms December 15 still ‘important date’ for new round of US tariffs on Chinese goods
  • US government looking for agreement on enforcement procedures to get a deal done
Robert Delaney  

Updated: 5:01am, 7 Dec, 2019

