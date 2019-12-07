US President Donald Trump has questioned why the World Bank is lending money to China. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump urges World Bank to stop lending money to China
- Beijing ‘has plenty of money, and if they don’t, they create it’, he says
- Tweet comes after bank agrees five-year low-interest loan programme worth US$1 billion to US$1.5 billion annually
Topic | World Bank Group
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow says the US and China are “close” to a trade agreement. Photo: EPA-EFE
No ‘arbitrary deadline’ in US-China trade talks as new tariffs loom, says White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow
- Trump’s adviser confirms December 15 still ‘important date’ for new round of US tariffs on Chinese goods
- US government looking for agreement on enforcement procedures to get a deal done
Topic | US-China trade war
