Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

HMS Enterprise pictured at an anchor in the UK. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

British navy vessel passes through Taiwan Strait

  • Survey ship HMS Enterprise sails past self-ruled island as UK steps up presence in region
Topic |   Taiwan
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 4:17pm, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

HMS Enterprise pictured at an anchor in the UK. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Type 001A is the first aircraft carrier made in the country. Photo: AFP
China /  Military

Chinese aircraft carrier heads through Taiwan Strait on way to trials in South China Sea

  • Passage through waterway comes as Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announces her running mate
  • But military observer says the timing of the trip not determined by politics
Topic |   China military
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 10:23pm, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Type 001A is the first aircraft carrier made in the country. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.