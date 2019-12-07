HMS Enterprise pictured at an anchor in the UK. Photo: Handout
British navy vessel passes through Taiwan Strait
- Survey ship HMS Enterprise sails past self-ruled island as UK steps up presence in region
Topic | Taiwan
The Type 001A is the first aircraft carrier made in the country. Photo: AFP
Chinese aircraft carrier heads through Taiwan Strait on way to trials in South China Sea
- Passage through waterway comes as Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announces her running mate
- But military observer says the timing of the trip not determined by politics
Topic | China military
