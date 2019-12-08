Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A million Muslims are reported to have been held in detention camps in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese state media ‘terrorism’ documentaries seek to justify Xinjiang crackdown after US vote on human rights bill

  • English-language documentaries produced by CGTN television show graphic images of terrorist attacks in far western region, where a million Muslims have been reportedly detained
  • Programmes are latest attempt to justify ‘re-education programme’ after US House of Representatives backs call for sanctions on those accused of human rights abuses
Topic |   Xinjiang
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 6:13pm, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A million Muslims are reported to have been held in detention camps in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The US Capitol building, where the UIGHUR Act came before the House of Representatives for a vote on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

China protests as US House passes Uygur bill demanding sanctions over human rights abuses in Xinjiang camps

  • Legislation urges US government to act to counter China’s crackdown on Muslims and other minority groups
  • It would prohibit the export of certain US technologies that could be used in state-sponsored suppression
Topic |   Xinjiang
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 10:57pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US Capitol building, where the UIGHUR Act came before the House of Representatives for a vote on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.