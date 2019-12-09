The survey suggested larger European companies had re-routed or relocated to get around the tariffs. Photo: AP
Large European firms sidestepping ‘futile’ tariffs, not moving from China to US, survey suggests
- ‘Repetitive swings of the tariff hammer have proven anything but strategic,’ according to EU Chamber of Commerce
- But smaller European companies ‘taking a steady beating’ as a result of tariffs
Li Ruogu is a former chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China. Photo: Bloomberg
China should ‘show strength’ and address US demands, says leading reformist Li Ruogu
- Former bank chief Li Ruogu tells Sanya forum country should start making structural economic reforms that would help bring trade war to an end
- Many have long called for China to offer business a level playing field, but Li warns some changes have not been ‘well-implemented’
