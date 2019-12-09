Anna Lindstedt is accused of unauthorised contact with a foreign power. Photo: Handout
Former Swedish ambassador to China indicted over meetings to discuss Hong Kong bookseller
- Anna Lindstedt had arranged for Angela Gui to meet the Chinese ambassador and two booksellers without the knowledge of the foreign ministry in Stockholm
- Gui Minhui who co-owned a bookstore in Hong Kong is still under detention in China
Topic | China-EU relations
