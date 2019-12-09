Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang appear at Berlin Zoo for the first time on their naming day. Photo: AP
In black and white: Berlin Zoo reveals twin panda cubs are boys called Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan
- Male twins named 100 days after their birth and are expected to meet the public next year
- Their mother, Meng Meng, and male giant panda Jiao Qing are part of zoo’s US$15 million, 15-year ‘panda diplomacy’ programme
