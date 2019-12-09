Channels

Hong Kong Unmasked was produced by Russia Today. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

Russian TV production echoes China’s line on Hong Kong protests

  • Russia Today documentary puts its weight behind Beijing’s claims of foreign interference in anti-government protests in the city.
Topic |   Russia
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 11:04pm, 9 Dec, 2019

Opposition to Washington has helped bring Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin together. Illustration: Henry Wong
China /  Diplomacy

China and Russia forge deeper ties thanks to their common enemy: the United States

  • Inauguration of a new US$55 billion gas pipeline this week helps cement increasingly close Beijing-Moscow ties that are moving beyond economics into security
  • Many observers say the two countries’ growing security cooperation may evolve into something closer to a military alliance
Topic |   Russia
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 4:01am, 4 Dec, 2019

