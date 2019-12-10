Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would work with the EU to push for reform of the World Trade Organisation. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China is not a threat, Xi Jinping tells new European Council President Charles Michel

  • Pair share phone call as Michel takes office at a time when Europe is becoming more wary of Beijing
  • Rise of China is an opportunity for the EU, Xi says
Topic |   China-EU relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 11:50am, 10 Dec, 2019

The survey suggested larger European companies had re-routed or relocated to get around the tariffs. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Large European firms sidestepping ‘futile’ tariffs, not moving from China to US, survey suggests

  • ‘Repetitive swings of the tariff hammer have proven anything but strategic,’ according to EU Chamber of Commerce
  • But smaller European companies ‘taking a steady beating’ as a result of tariffs
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 11:04pm, 9 Dec, 2019

