Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would work with the EU to push for reform of the World Trade Organisation. Photo: EPA-EFE
China is not a threat, Xi Jinping tells new European Council President Charles Michel
- Pair share phone call as Michel takes office at a time when Europe is becoming more wary of Beijing
- Rise of China is an opportunity for the EU, Xi says
The survey suggested larger European companies had re-routed or relocated to get around the tariffs. Photo: AP
Large European firms sidestepping ‘futile’ tariffs, not moving from China to US, survey suggests
- ‘Repetitive swings of the tariff hammer have proven anything but strategic,’ according to EU Chamber of Commerce
- But smaller European companies ‘taking a steady beating’ as a result of tariffs
