The Multan-Sukkur Motorway in Pakistan was supported by Chinese investment. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China’s investments the least popular of its diplomacy efforts in South and Central Asia, report suggests

  • US$126 billion committed by Chinese agencies and banks in 17 years, with over half going to Pakistan and Kazakhstan
  • Infrastructure ‘dwarfs Beijing’s other diplomacy tools in scale and visibility’ but can be divisive, researchers find
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 3:23pm, 10 Dec, 2019

The Multan-Sukkur Motorway in Pakistan was supported by Chinese investment. Photo: Xinhua
China’s growing military might was viewed as negative by 58 per cent of people across 18 countries. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  Global Economy

China’s economic clout welcomed by most of the world, but Asian neighbours remain wary: Pew survey

  • Survey finds most people view China’s strong economy as positive, but Beijing’s economic and military might is seen as threatening in the Asia-Pacific
  • China has emerged as a global superpower over the past 70 years, but the US is still regarded as the world’s top economic power
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Harry Pearl  

Updated: 9:28am, 6 Dec, 2019

China’s growing military might was viewed as negative by 58 per cent of people across 18 countries. Photo: Reuters
