The Multan-Sukkur Motorway in Pakistan was supported by Chinese investment. Photo: Xinhua
China’s investments the least popular of its diplomacy efforts in South and Central Asia, report suggests
- US$126 billion committed by Chinese agencies and banks in 17 years, with over half going to Pakistan and Kazakhstan
- Infrastructure ‘dwarfs Beijing’s other diplomacy tools in scale and visibility’ but can be divisive, researchers find
China’s growing military might was viewed as negative by 58 per cent of people across 18 countries. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic clout welcomed by most of the world, but Asian neighbours remain wary: Pew survey
- Survey finds most people view China’s strong economy as positive, but Beijing’s economic and military might is seen as threatening in the Asia-Pacific
- China has emerged as a global superpower over the past 70 years, but the US is still regarded as the world’s top economic power
