Aides preparing for a group photo of US and Chinese trade negotiators in Beijing earlier this year, when hopes were high an agreement would soon be reached. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

‘Mountain of mistrust’ blocking US-China interim trade deal

  • Former US negotiators say lack of credibility is hampering efforts on both sides
  • Leaders from both countries should ‘take a step back’ to find the right pathway
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang  

Jun Mai  

Updated: 12:43am, 11 Dec, 2019

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow says the US and China are “close” to a trade agreement. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

No ‘arbitrary deadline’ in US-China trade talks as new tariffs loom, says White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow

  • Trump’s adviser confirms December 15 still ‘important date’ for new round of US tariffs on Chinese goods
  • US government looking for agreement on enforcement procedures to get a deal done
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 9:29am, 9 Dec, 2019

