Aides preparing for a group photo of US and Chinese trade negotiators in Beijing earlier this year, when hopes were high an agreement would soon be reached. Photo: Reuters
‘Mountain of mistrust’ blocking US-China interim trade deal
- Former US negotiators say lack of credibility is hampering efforts on both sides
- Leaders from both countries should ‘take a step back’ to find the right pathway
Topic | US-China trade war
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow says the US and China are “close” to a trade agreement. Photo: EPA-EFE
No ‘arbitrary deadline’ in US-China trade talks as new tariffs loom, says White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow
- Trump’s adviser confirms December 15 still ‘important date’ for new round of US tariffs on Chinese goods
- US government looking for agreement on enforcement procedures to get a deal done
