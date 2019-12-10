Swedish Minister for Culture and Democracy Amanda Lind presents the Tucholsky Prize to detained bookseller Gui Minhai in Stockholm on November 15. Photo: Reuters
China cancels trade visit to Sweden over detained bookseller Gui Minhai’s free speech prize
- Chinese ambassador threatened ‘bad consequences’ for Sweden after its culture minister presented award to Gui, represented by an empty chair
- He also told a Swedish newspaper last week that Beijing would ‘restrict cultural exchanges and cooperation on the economy and trade’
Anna Lindstedt is accused of unauthorised contact with a foreign power. Photo: Handout
Former Swedish ambassador to China indicted over meetings to discuss Hong Kong bookseller
- Anna Lindstedt had arranged for Angela Gui to meet the Chinese ambassador and two booksellers without the knowledge of the foreign ministry in Stockholm
- Gui Minhui who co-owned a bookstore in Hong Kong is still under detention in China
